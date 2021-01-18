Businesses join efforts in assisting people affected by pandemic, natural disasters
HCM City (VNA) – Up to 4,200 workers affected by COVID-19 will receive support from a programme jointly launched by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, Sai Gon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) and local authorities.
With total funding of more than 4.2 billion VND (181,300 USD), the programme will come to 28 cities and provinces nationwide from now to the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival, the corporation said on January 18.
Earlier, under the programme, 1 billion VND was presented to central localities hit by floods and storms.
Bennett Neo, Sabeco General Director, said the programme aims to help workers overcome difficulties and enjoy a happy Tet festival with their families.
Meanwhile, VinaCapital Foundation has recently announced the second phase of a campaign to help Nam Tra My district in the central province of Quang Nam deal with consequences of natural disasters.
More than 4.8 billion VND has been mobilised for the campaign, launched in October 2020.
More than 12,000 residents in Quang Binh and Quang Tri provinces benefited from the first phase of the campaign./.