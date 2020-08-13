Businesses, organisations lend support to Hanoi in COVID-19 fight
The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Hanoi on August 13 held an event to receive donations from businesses and organisations to help with COVID-19 prevention and control work in the capital city.
Vingroup representatives hand over support to the VFF Committee of Hanoi on August 13 (Photo: VNA)
The donors included the Hong Ngoc Hospital which presented 20,000 sample collection kits worth 2 billion VND (over 86,200 USD), and the Vingroup which also donated 20,000 sample collection kits worth 1.2 billion VND.
Chairwoman of the VFF Committee of Hanoi Nguyen Lan Huong said Hanoi has done well in containing the pandemic in the first and second phase, but the city is facing certain difficulties at present.
She said to ease the burden on the Government and the medical sector, the support of organisations, businesses and philanthropists is valuable.
Earlier, on August 11, the Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk) also presented 50,000 COVID-19 sample collection kits worth 5 billon VND (214,676 USD) to Hanoi.
On August 6, a meeting of the municipal steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control unveiled that Hanoi was facing difficulties purchasing medical equipment for testing. Local authorities and health department have asked philanthropists to donate kits for Real-time – PRC tests.
All medical facilities in the capital are capable of testing between 9,000 and 10,000 samples a day./.
