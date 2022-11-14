Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,678 VND/USD on November 14, down 5 VND from the last working day of the previous week (November 11).

Business Tay Ninh looks to turn Moc Bai into international trading hub The southern province of Tay Ninh is working to turn its Moc Bai international border gate into a trade centre of national and international levels.

Business Infographic Socio-economic development targets in 2023 The 15th National Assembly’s 4th session recently approved a Resolution on the socio-economic development plan in 2023, with GDP targeted at 6.5% and per capita GDP at 4,400 USD.

Business Orange orchards charm visitors to Moc Chau Moc Chau district in Son La province has huge potential to develop agriculture and tourism. Many local households have developed agricultural tourism over recent years, bringing higher economic efficiency and diversifying tourism offerings in the Moc Chau National Tourist Area.