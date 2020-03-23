Businesses seek measures to cope with COVID-19
Customers at Coop Mart Tan Binh 2 in HCM City. This supermarket and other retailers in this city have promoted online shopping to develop business during the COVID-19 pandemic (Photo: coopmart.com.vn)
HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Local enterprises have sought ways to cope with the novel coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID-19) instead of suspending business or scaling back.
Ho Quynh Hung, chairman of the director board and general director of the Dien Quang Lamp Joint Stock Company, said besides finding new suppliers of input materials at home and abroad, the company has boosted production of LED chips, an important raw material of LED lamps.
Dien Quang’s high-tech factory producing LED chips was put into operation in 2019 to help it reduce its dependence on imported raw materials.
In addition, to keep its operation at a normal level, the company has permitted office staff section to work from home and hold online meetings. It has also shipped goods to customers' home.
A representative of PV GAS said the corporation has used online meetings and working from home to reduce impacts on production and business activities.
Nguyen Anh Duc, permanent deputy general director of Saigon Co.op, said to meet the shopping needs of customers during the pandemic, Saigon Co.op has strengthened its telephone order and home delivery services.
Businesses and retailers in HCM City have moved towards online shopping to help customers avoid crowded places and reduce the risk of spreading the disease.
They have also updated information about their products, payment methods and home delivery services on their website and social networks.
Meanwhile, Dang Trong Ngon, chairman of the KTG Group’s director board, said the pandemic had greatly impacted economic development so the group has developed new property products for enterprises to maintain production and business. The new industrial real estate product would provide infrastructure with many utilities for investors and industrial enterprises.
This product is a combination of factories and ready-built warehouses with the application of information technology in managing and operating production and business activities. That would help enterprises gain efficiency in operation, environmental protection and sustainable development, he said./.