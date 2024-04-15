Illustrative image (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - A series of activities within the framework of the programme to support businesses in digital transformation for 2021-2025 have been implemented by the Enterprise Development Department (EDD) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) in collaboration with ministries, sectors, and localities, concentrating on raising awareness of digital transformation among businesses nationwide.



According to EDD Deputy Director Nguyen Duc Trung, this effort helped raise businesses’ awareness of the necessity of digital transformation.



Many enterprises have embarked on digitising data, standardising process, and accelerating the application of digital technology, and moving towards more extensive and synchronised digital transformation, Trung said.



According to the annual Report on Digital Transformation 2023 recently launched by the MPI and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), there is a significant improvement in the scores evaluating businesses' readiness for digital transformation, which rose by 0.7-1.4 points compared to the previous year to 2.5 points.



Firms have understood the significance of digital transformation, with many proactively integrating digital transformation target into their development strategy as well as mobilising necessary resources for digital transformation projects, the report revealed.



According to Le Thi Quyen, head of the EDD’s electronic information office, the twin green and digital transition trend is becoming increasingly important in the world, focusing on three main pillars of increasing sustainable productivity and economic efficiency, strengthening resilience and adaptation to climate change, and minimising or eliminating greenhouse gas emissions.



In Vietnam, digital technology and digital transformation are expected to be a motivation to bolster green economic transition and realise strategic targets on green growth.



Despite having adequate awareness and knowledge about digital transformation, Vietnamese businesses often find it difficult to independently carry out this comprehensive change process.



Therefore, it is necessary to have policies, support programmes, and consultation for businesses on digital transformation roadmap, as well as assistance in applying appropriate digital transformation solutions, thus helping them make breakthroughs in the coming time, said insiders./.