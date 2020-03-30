Business Construction firms face difficulties due to COVID-19 pandemic The complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic have seriously affected a large number of enterprises, especially construction companies, as their business and production saw not very good results in the first quarter of 2020, according to a survey by the General Statistics Office.

Business HCM City seeks to ensure adequate goods supply in all circumstances Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Industry and Trade has coordinated with other government agencies, business groups and districts in the city to ensure supply of essential goods at stable prices amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Business Up to 18,600 firms suspend operations in Q1 due to COVID-19 Up to 18,600 businesses were forced to suspend operations in the first quarter of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, up 26 percent year on year, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business COVID-19: Domestic airlines reduce flight frequency The Ministry of Transport has agreed to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam’s proposal to limit domestic flights from Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City to other cities and provinces to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.