Businesses work to ensure sufficient supply of essential goods
Testing COVID-19 for residents in District 12, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - Producers and distributors of essential goods are striving to ensure sufficient supply amid the return of COVID-19.
The HCM City Department of Industry and Trade has, for instance, worked with large food producers and retailers to ensure there is no supply shortfall, while the businesses are increasing their output and stocks of raw materials.
Currently fresh farm produce, face masks, hand gels, and instant noodles are the most in demand at supermarkets.
Retailers such as Saigon Co.op and Big C have increased their stocks of essential goods to ensure there is sufficient supply.
Saigon Co.op, for instance, has enough stocks to last five months, including 2.5 million medical masks, 10 million antibacterial cloth masks and 100,000 bottles of hand sanitisers.
Nguyen Anh Duc, Saigon Co.op's general director, told Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper that the company is working with its suppliers to offer discounts and promotions, organise mobile selling trips to remote areas and industrial zones and promote online shopping to reduce the number of visitors to its stores.
Masan Group, which operates 3,000 VinMart and VinMart stores across Vietnam and is hoping to ensure sufficient supply until December, has in stock over 2.5 million antibacterial cloth masks and three million bottles of hand sanitisers, which will last through September.
The company has also promised not to increase the prices of essential items.
MM Mega Market is increasing its supply of masks to Da Nang and offering promotions./.