Business Vietsovpetro exploits 500 million cubic metres of gas at Thien Ung field The Russia-Vietnam oil and gas joint venture (Vietsovpetro) has pumped up 500 million cubic metres of gas from Thien Ung field, which has been in operation since late 2016.

Business New power pricing mechanism to be applied next year The common retail power price is expected to be applied at the beginning of next year together with the current tiered pricing mechanism, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai.

Business Tra fish companies see profits flounder Multiple tra fish companies suffered losses due to falling export prices and lower orders, focusing instead on the domestic market amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Binh Duong’s wood exports up slightly in first half Wood and wooden product exports in the southern province of Binh Duong hit more than 1.7 billion USD in the first half of 2020, up 0.6 percent year-on-year and accounting for 14.5 percent of the local total export value of 11.9 billion USD.