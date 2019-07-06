A bust of late President Ho Chi Minh was inaugurated in Vladivostok city of Russia during a ceremony held on July 5 (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – A bust of late President Ho Chi Minh was inaugurated in Vladivostok city of Russia during a ceremony held on July 5, part of activities celebrating the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Year.



The 2.3m-high statue, created by Russian sculptor Peter Chegodaev, is placed in a park at Borishenko street of Vladivostok city.



Addressing the event, Vietnamese Consul General to Russia Nguyen Hoang Viet noted that President Ho Chi Minh had laid the foundation for the traditional friendship between the two nations.



The inauguration of the bust in the city is a long-standing wish of the Vietnamese community in Russia and Russian friends, he added.



In reply, Mayor of Vladivostok city Oleg Gumenyuk voiced his belief that the location will become a tourist attraction of the city and a proof of the Vietnam-Russia friendship.



The two countries are celebrating the 25th year of the treaty on fundamental principles of Vietnam-Russia friendship, the 10th anniversary of Ho Chi Minh City-Vladivostok relations and making preparations for the 70th year of bilateral diplomatic ties.-VNA