Hung Yen (VNA) – The British University Vietnam (BUV) has provided students a chance to access an international education and helped the country improve the quality of its human resources over the past decade, heard a ceremony held in the northern province of Hung Yen on January 5 to mark the 10th anniversary of the BUV.



At the event, UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward affirmed the university is a symbol of successful education cooperation between Vietnam and the UK.



Currently, the university offers 11 bachelor programmes and one MBA programme in English. The BUV is proud of the role it holds in representing the quality of a British degree within Vietnam by being the first and only international institution to award British degree certificates in the country.



The university is partnered with Staffordshire University and the University of London, who award students their final degree after studying at BUV.



The university has also invested 34 billion VND (1.47 million USD) in a scholarship fund, aiming to open the door to a UK education for gifted high school and university students.

During its ten-year journey in Vietnam, the university has worked to create a modern learning experience for Vietnamese students, and it will continue to cooperate with the Government, competent agencies, and partners to further develop Vietnamese education in the coming years.



Vice Chairman of Hung Yen province’s People’s Committee Nguyen Duy Hung congratulated the university on its success.



He believed that higher education has played an important part in training high-quality human resources for the nation, particularly in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution./.