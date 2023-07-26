Videos Vietnam, Israel sign Free Trade Agreement Vietnam and Israel signed the Vietnam - Israel Free Trade Agreement in Tel Aviv on July 25 in the presence of Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Business Agency builds national e-commerce platform An e-commerce platform that would act as a national hub connecting all local platforms nationwide is being built.

Business EVN, German bank discuss loan agreement for hydropower plant project Vietnam Electricity (EVN) Group and Germany’s KfW Development Bank on July 26 discussed a loan agreement for Tri An Hydropower Plant Expansion Project, expecting to sign the deal in November.