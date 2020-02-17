Ca Mau airport planned to serve 1 million passengers per year hinh anh 1Ca Mau airport (Photo: vtv.vn/)
 
Hanoi (VNA) – The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) is planning to upgrade the capacity of Ca Mau airport in the southernmost province of the same name to serve 1 million passengers per year by 2030.

In a decision in 2018, the Prime Minister ordered to double the airport’s capacity designed in the previous plan, in order to receive 1 million passengers a year.

In a plan approved in 2014 concerning the facility, by 2030, Ca Mau airport will receive 4-C Category licence in line with the standard of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and be able to serve as a military airport./.



VNA