Business Air travel falls 20 percent on COVID-19 outbreak: authority The outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by a new coronavirus (COVID-19) has resulted in a 20 percent drop in the number of the passenger flying via Vietnamese airports as compared to the same time last year, according to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV).

Business Vietnamese tourist arrivals in Taiwan on the rise The number of Vietnamese visitors to Taiwan (China) has been growing fast recently, which is partly attributed to Taiwan’s preferential visa policy for tourists from the Southeast Asian nation.

Business Cement demand to edge up 4-5 percent in 2020 Demand for cement and clinker is expected to rise marginally 4-5 percent to 101-103 million tonnes in 2020, according to the Ministry of Construction.