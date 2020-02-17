Ca Mau airport planned to serve 1 million passengers per year
The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) is planning to upgrade the capacity of Ca Mau airport in the southernmost province of the same name to serve 1 million passengers per year by 2030.
Ca Mau airport (Photo: vtv.vn/)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) is planning to upgrade the capacity of Ca Mau airport in the southernmost province of the same name to serve 1 million passengers per year by 2030.
In a decision in 2018, the Prime Minister ordered to double the airport’s capacity designed in the previous plan, in order to receive 1 million passengers a year.
In a plan approved in 2014 concerning the facility, by 2030, Ca Mau airport will receive 4-C Category licence in line with the standard of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and be able to serve as a military airport./.
In a decision in 2018, the Prime Minister ordered to double the airport’s capacity designed in the previous plan, in order to receive 1 million passengers a year.
In a plan approved in 2014 concerning the facility, by 2030, Ca Mau airport will receive 4-C Category licence in line with the standard of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and be able to serve as a military airport./.