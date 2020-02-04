Business Vietnam keen to develop supporting industries: Deputy PM Vietnam is keen to develop supporting industries and the Government has been working towards the goal of having 1,000 enterprises operating in this sector that are capable of supplying for assembling enterprises and multinational corporations in 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said.

Business HCM City targets completion of many transport projects in 2020 Ho Chi Minh City's authorities are planning to complete or start key transport infrastructure projects this year in an aim to reduce traffic congestion and develop connections between the city and neighbouring provinces.

Business Most processing, manufacturing companies expect growth, stability About 84.8 percent of businesses in the processing – manufacturing sector predicted expansion and stability in their production for the first quarter of 2020, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said.

Business Customs sector targets collecting 14.6 billion USD in 2020 The General Department of Customs hopes to collect 338 trillion VND (14.6 billion USD) for the State budget this year, a year-on-year increase of 12.5 percent.