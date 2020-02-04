Ca Mau attracts 925 million USD investment in 2019
The southernmost province of Ca Mau attracted 24 investment projects with total registered capital of more than 21.5 trillion VND (925 million USD) in 2019, bringing the number of projects in the locality to 318, capitalised at 99.66 trillion VND (4.28 billion USD).
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Ca Mau (VNA) - The southernmost province of Ca Mau attracted 24 investment projects with total registered capital of more than 21.5 trillion VND (925 million USD) in 2019, bringing the number of projects in the locality to 318, capitalised at 99.66 trillion VND (4.28 billion USD).
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tien Hai delivered this information during a meeting between local authorities and 300 businesses in the province on February 3.
Hai praised the contribution of the business community to the province’s development in recent years.
The chairman urged businesses to foster cooperation and comply with their commitments in ensuring environmental protection and speeding up the implementation of their projects.
“Ca Mau province always considers the success of businesses as our success," Hai said.
The province is now home to nearly 3,900 businesses with total registered capital of over 44 trillion VND (1.9 billion USD).
In the future, Ca Mau will implement some major measures to create the best conditions for businesses including reviewing planning of industrial zones and clusters to attract large-scale projects and accelerating administrative reforms, the chairman said.
This year, it will also facilitate the operation of the local business association to help firms address their difficulties and connect them with State agencies.
Hai added the association’s operation is a must to not only assess the satisfaction of enterprises with State agencies but also to improve provincial competitiveness.
A new Investment Promotion and Business Support Centre has been established in the province to attract investment.
Aside from providing consultancy and support for investment, business development and start-ups, the centre will also promote investment, trade and tourism.
According to Quach Van An, director of the centre, local authorities are making every effort to attract investment projects in the Nam Can Economic Zone in Nam Can district and Khanh An Industrial Park in U Minh district./.