Ca Mau: clean water project to benefit 63,000 rural residents
The southernmost province of Ca Mau will spend over 74 billion VND (over 3.13 million USD) from the local budget on a project to sustainably provide clean water to rural residents.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Ca Mau (VNA) - The southernmost province of Ca Mau will spend over 74 billion VND (over 3.13 million USD) from the local budget on a project to sustainably provide clean water to rural residents.
The project, which is expected to benefit 63,000 people, aims to better local residents’ health, improve the environment, and reduce diseases caused by water sources.
The project will also help improve the management and operation effectiveness of water supply systems in order to ensure sustainability and efficiency of the clean water supply service.
According to the provincial People’s Committee, the project, invested by the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, will be implemented in 2023 - 2025 in the districts of Tran Van Thoi, Cai Nuoc, Dam Doi, Phu Tan, Thoi Binh, Nam Can, and Ngoc Hien, and Ca Mau city.
The fresh water for daily life and production of people in Ca Mau depends on rainwater and water from wells. This situation, together with increasingly severe climate change, is the cause behind the fresh water shortage in the dry season and the flooding in the rainy season.
People in many rural areas are struggling with the shortage of fresh water for daily life because they cannot drill wells.
Statistics show that the number of households in Ca Mau using water from concentrated water supply works remains limited, only about 41,000.
According to the Centre for Clean Water and Rural Sanitation of Ca Mau, as many as 244 concentrated water supply works have been built in the locality but most of them have yet to meet the actual demand.
Ca Mau targets to provide clean water for 65% of rural households, and have 50% of those having access to clean water from concentrated water supply works by 2030./.