Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

–The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau has installed monitoring devices on 80 fishing vessels, or 30 percent of total boats subject to the installation scheme’s first phase, aiming to enhance the efficiency of management over fishing activities.According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the low implementation percentage was due to the majority of the vehicles unavailable for installation as they were out operating at sea or docked in other provinces.In the first phase that ended in October this year, the province had aimed to attach monitoring devices into 242 vessels.In the second phase, about 1,300 vessels are to be subject to the scheme, which is scheduled to finish in December 2018.The People’s Committee of Ca Mau has asked border guard forces in seaports not to allow vessels without monitoring devices to go out to sea.The department has advised the committee to send a document to other localities to ask for coordination in managing Ca Mau fishing vessels.The committee has also asked departments and agencies to strengthen communications to encourage the vessels to install monitoring devices. –VNA