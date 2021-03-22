Society Numerous activities in response to Youth Month The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU)’s chapters nationwide have been carrying out a wide range of activities to mark the union’s 90th founding anniversary and respond to the Youth Month in March.

Society Bac Giang applying good practices in administrative reform The northern province of Bac Giang will continue to promote administrative reform in 2021 in order to build a democratic, modern, professional, public, and transparent administration system serving people and businesses.

Society Quiz promotes knowledge on regulations on NA, People’s Councils elections A contest for Vietnamese citizens all over the world to study current regulations on elections of deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils will go online from 0:00 on April 1 to 24:00 on April 30.