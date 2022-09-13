Business FDI disbursement in eight months posts record high Foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam are recovering well and focusing on production and business expansion, with disbursement reaching a record high in the first eight months of 2022, according to director of the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) Do Nhat Hoang.

Business Automobile sales soar by 247% in August Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) logged their August vehicle sales at 30,846, a month-on-month increase of 2% and a year-on-year surge of 247%.

Business Industrial real estate likely to pick up in remaining months The industrial real estate sector will likely continue to pick up in the remaining months of the year thanks to the ongoing global supply chain disruption and diversification, and the trade deals that Vietnam has signed, experts said.

Business Delisting poor quality shares helps make market more transparent Delisting shares on the stock market is a tool for market regulators to create a transparent investment environment, and filter and remove poor quality stocks that cause market manipulation, strengthening investors' confidence in the stock market.