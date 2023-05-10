Ca Mau fishermen asked to work legally, responsibly
The Border Guard of the southernmost province of Ca Mau is calling on each ship owner and fisherman to conduct legal and responsible operation, ensure the sustainable development and protect mineral resources at sea, in a bid to have the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood removed at an early date.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
This is a practical action contributing to improving the position and reputation of the country in general and aquatic products in particular in the international market, according to the unit.
To that end, it has coordinated with provincial authorities to strengthen management and supervision over fishing vessels operating at sea to promptly detect and handle those that stay uncontacted and encroach on foreign waters, and closely monitor product traceability.
The province has resolutely handled violations related to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing to put an end to Ca Mau's fishing vessels infringing on foreign waters.
Since the beginning of 2023, the provincial force has organised many dissemination campaigns on the Law on Vietnam Border Defence and the fight against IUU fishing to raise awareness on and responsibilities of officials and coastal residents in the management and protection of sea and island sovereignty and sea-based economic development.
Therefore, Ca Mau fishermen have committed not to operate their ships in foreign waters.
The southernmost province currently has nearly 5,000 fishing vessels, of which all of the over 1,500 that need to be installed with cruise monitoring devices in accordance with regulations have completed the requirement./.