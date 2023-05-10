Society Liaison board for Vietnamese community in South Africa debuts A liaison board for the Vietnamese community in South Africa made its first public appearance at a ceremony held at the Vietnamese Embassy in Pretoria on May 9.

Society Ministry asks Philippines to help Vietnamese nationals rescued in Pampanga The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has instructed its Consular Department to contact the Philippine Embassy in Vietnam and ask for support in assisting the Vietnamese citizens among the over 1,000 forced labourers recently rescued in Pampanga province of the archipelago nation.

Society Coach Park Hang-seo awarded VUFO’s friendship insignia Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), presented an insignia “For Peace and Friendship among Nations” to Park Hang-seo, former head coach of the Vietnamese national football team, at a ceremony in Hanoi on May 9.