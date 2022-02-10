Society Photo exhibition on Vietnam-DPRK relations The Vietnam News Agency (VNA), in collaboration with the Embassy of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Vietnam, on February 10 launched a photo exhibition on the Vietnam - DPRK traditional relations and imprints of leaders of the two countries.

Society Construction of HCM City's Metro Line No.1 sped up for commercial operation by 2023 The Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) together with contractors and consultation units will make utmost efforts to complete and put the Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien) into operation in 2023 as scheduled, said MAUR Vice Director of the board Nguyen Quoc Hien on February 10.

Society All students in Ba Ria-Vung Tau return to school from February 14 All students from the kindergarten to higher education levels in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau will come back to school from February 14, as preparation for their safety has been completed, according to the provincial Department of Education and Training.

Society Quang Ninh: all-level students to come back to school from Feb.14 Students from kindergarten to high school levels in the northern province of Quang Ninh will return to school from February 14, according to Director of the provincial Department of Education and Training Nguyen Thi Thuy.