Ca Mau focuses on implementing socio-economic development tasks after Tet
Chairman of the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau Huynh Quoc Viet has requested departments, sectors and localities to focus on drastically implementing socio-economic development tasks for this year after the nine-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays.
A view of Ca Mau city (Photo: VNA)
Viet asked all officials, public servants and workers in the province to concentrate on dealing with all work left before Tet right from the first days of the new year.
Stronger efforts should be made to improve the local business and investment environment and competitiveness in 2022, he stressed, asking the departments, sectors and localities to review targets and tasks falling behind the goals in 2021 and seek effective measures for improvement in 2022, focusing on supporting business and production recovery and giving assistance to pandemic-hit enterprises.
The provincial leader asked relevant agencies to speed up the implementation of the public investment plan for 2022, while better carrying out ground clearance for major infrastructure projects.
The provincial Department of Planning and Investment was requested to promptly finalise the provincial planning scheme for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050.
At the same time, he asked for stricter management of State budget collection sources and economical spending of State budget. Localities were also requested to focus on ensuring security and order as well as COVID-19 prevention and control./.