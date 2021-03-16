Business Japanese businesses to build links with local universities Many Japanese businesses investing in Vietnam have been seeking cooperation in joint-surveys, research and human resources exchange with local universities as a crucial step to expand in Vietnam beyond Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

Business Vietnam maintains positive outlook for economic recovery in 2021: WB The rapid suppression of the new COVID-19 outbreak in late January 2021 has helped maintain Vietnam’s positive outlook for economic recovery this year, the World Bank (WB) has said.

Business Vietrade, Alibaba.com partner to help firms with online export The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) and Alibaba.com, the global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform of the Alibaba Group, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on supporting Vietnamese firms to boost online export and organised an international e-commerce conference in Hanoi on March 16.

Business SMEs supported in accelerating digital transformation The Digital Transformation Alliance for Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (DTS) and the MCV Group signed a cooperation agreement on March 16 on supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to promote digital transformation.