Ca Mau Gas-Power-Fertilizer Complex marks 10th anniversary
The Ca Mau Gas-Power-Fertilizer Complex, invested by the PetroVietnam Camau Fertilizer Joint Stock Company (PVCFC) has recorded strong growth over the past decade and become the leading fertilizer hub of the country, heard a ceremony on March 16 to mark the 10th anniversary of the PVCFC.
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ca Mau province Le Quan addresses the ceremony (Photo: VNA)Ca Mau (VNA) – The Ca Mau Gas-Power-Fertilizer Complex, invested by the PetroVietnam Camau Fertilizer Joint Stock Company (PVCFC) has recorded strong growth over the past decade and become the leading fertilizer production hub of the country, heard a ceremony on March 16 to mark the 10th anniversary of the PVCFC.
Last year, the firm reeled in nearly 717 billion VND (30.95 million USD) in pre-tax profit, surpassing its target by 41 percent and representing a rise of 56 percent year on year.
For 10 years to February this year, the Ca Mau Gas-Power-Fertilizer Complex had earned nearly 245 trillion VND, and paid 16.5 trillion VND to the State budget, becoming the largest source of budget collection of Ca Mau.
So far, the PVCFC has generated nearly 57 trillion VND in revenue, with pre-tax profit of 6 trillion VND. It has exported 1.02 million tonnes of urea among total production of 7.31 million tonnes.
Addressing the ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ca Mau province Le Quan expressed his hope that the PVCFC will continue expanding its projects in Ca Mau, and turn the Ca Mau Gas-Power-Fertilizer complex into a major hub of the oil and gas industry.
Meanwhile, General Director of PVCFC Van Tien Thanh committed that along with the expansion of production and business, the firm will continue to engage in charity and social welfare activities in the locality, completing its tasks and contributing to promoting agricultural sustainability./.