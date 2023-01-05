Ca Mau, Khammouane provinces step up cooperation
The southernmost province of Ca Mau and the Lao province of Khammouane agreed to facilitate cooperation during a meeting between their leaders in the Vietnamese locality on January 5.
Nguyen Tien Hai (R), Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Ca Mau province, and Vanxay Phongsavan, Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of Khammouane province, at the meeting on January 5 (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Tien Hai, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Ca Mau, spoke highly of Khammouane province and Laos’s success in surmounting difficulties and regaining growth momentum in the post-pandemic period.
The two provinces signed an agreement on development cooperation in 2014. Ca Mau has been providing annual aid worth 1 billion VND (nearly 42,600 USD) for Khammouane to boost personnel training in the 2019 - 2023 period.
The Vietnamese province pledged to continue assistance for the Lao side after 2023, the host official said.
Vanxay Phongsavan, Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of Khammouane province, said the delegation’s visit aimed to learn local experiences in socio-economic development and investment attraction, and tighten relations between the Vietnamese and Lao Parties, States, and people.
They also looked to promote the two provinces’ partnerships in the fields both are strong at, including agriculture, forestry, tourism, and energy, he added.
At the meeting, both host and guest shared the view that there remains much room for bilateral development cooperation in various areas.
Ca Mau and Khammouane will step up popularising each other’s images and create the best possible conditions for bilateral investment and overall cooperation, thereby further strengthening their friendship in the future, they added./.