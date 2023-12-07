Ca Mau - Land of promising destinations
Located at Vietnam’s southernmost point, Ca Mau province not only benefits from its geographical location but also boasts an advantageous natural environment with diverse ecosystems. Its advantages include seas, islands, wetlands, mangrove forests, a World Biosphere Reserve, and two national parks, as well as a wide range of local specialties.
The golden rice fields on desalinated soil in Tran Van Thoi district. (Photo: VNA)
A garden of langsat fruit, a famous specialty in Cai Tau, U Minh district, attracts visitors during the harvest season. (Photo: VNA)
Local dried banana treats in Tran Van Thoi district. (Photo: VNA)
Tu Su garden, one of the main tourist attractions in Thoi Binh district. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors to U Minh Ha forest can experience the local practice of catching eels with bamboo traps. (Photo: VNA)