Ministry urges reduction in goods deliveries via border checkpoints with China The Ministry of Industry and Trade has repeatedly urged Vietnamese exporters to reduce deliveries of goods via Vietnam-China border checkpoints, except for official-channel exports or that Chinese partners can confirm to take delivery of the goods.

International cooperation key to promoting Vietnam's tuna brand Expanding international cooperation will be a key to helping the Vietnamese tuna sector to create its brand in the global market, according to insiders.

First high-class Japanese goods trade centre inaugurated Akuruhi Tower, a centre selling domestically-produced high-class Japanese goods, was inaugurated in Ho Chi Minh City's district 1 on February 14.

Imports, exports through Lao Cai border gates surge amid COVID-19 The volume of goods imported from and exported to China through border gates in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai has continuously increased in recent days amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.