Ca Mau looks for measures to achieve export turnover target
In the context of the complicated development of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ca Mau provincial People’s Committee has held a meeting to discuss measures for supporting local enterprises to realise the export target of 1.2 billion USD in export turnover it has set for this year.
Workers at a shrimp processing factory in Ca Mau (Photo: VNA)
Ca Mau (VNA) – In the context of the complicated development of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ca Mau provincial People’s Committee has held a meeting to discuss measures for supporting local enterprises to realise the export target of 1.2 billion USD in export turnover it has set for this year.
Chairman of the committee Nguyen Tien Hai has asked relevant departments and sectors of the locality to keep a close watch on the situation in order to update information to local enterprises, thus helping them proactively prepare production and processing plans.
Local enterprises will also benefit from preferential policies on capital and interest rate, he said.
According to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, the just-ratified European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will help Vietnam expand shrimp shipments to European markets.
Export enterprises in Ca Mau should strive to fully tap opportunities brought about by the agreement to increase the export turnover of shrimp and other key products, it said.
Ca Mau’s export turnover is estimated to reach about 60 million USD in January, up 7 percent year-on-year. Of this, the aquaculture export valued nearly 59 million USD, 8 percent higher than that of the same period last year.
The main export markets of Ca Mau are the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Canada, Australia, China, and European nations./.
Chairman of the committee Nguyen Tien Hai has asked relevant departments and sectors of the locality to keep a close watch on the situation in order to update information to local enterprises, thus helping them proactively prepare production and processing plans.
Local enterprises will also benefit from preferential policies on capital and interest rate, he said.
According to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, the just-ratified European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will help Vietnam expand shrimp shipments to European markets.
Export enterprises in Ca Mau should strive to fully tap opportunities brought about by the agreement to increase the export turnover of shrimp and other key products, it said.
Ca Mau’s export turnover is estimated to reach about 60 million USD in January, up 7 percent year-on-year. Of this, the aquaculture export valued nearly 59 million USD, 8 percent higher than that of the same period last year.
The main export markets of Ca Mau are the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Canada, Australia, China, and European nations./.