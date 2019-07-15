Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Ca Mau (VNA) – The southernmost province of Ca Mau is working to spread effective shrimp farming models, towards earning 1.2 billion USD from export later this year.



Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tien Hai said departments and localities have been asked to spread shrimp farming models that adapt with climate change and use modern and eco-friendly technology.



They were assigned to improve the efficiency of breeding shrimp quality control and disease prevention, as well as pay attention to technical transfer to farmers.



Ca Mau is now home to over 300,000ha of aquaculture, nearly 280,000 ha of which is for shrimp breeding.



Late this year, the province strives to raise industrial shrimp breeding area to 10,695ha and extensive shrimp farming area to 136,500ha, thus raising the total output of aquatic products to 560,000 tonnes, including 208,500 tonnes of shrimp.



In the first half of this year, the total extensive shrimp farming area topped 135,000ha, or 99 percent of the plan, up 19.3 percent year-on-year.



Its total export of aquatic products hit 432 million USD, equivalent to 36 percent of the plan, up 1.2 percent annually.-VNA