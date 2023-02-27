Illustrative image (Photo: pecc2.com)

Ca Mau (VNA) – The southernmost province of Ca Mau continues to invite investments into key projects this year, especially those in renewable energy in an effort to effectively tap its potential and advantages in sustainable development.



Accordingly, the provincial People’s Committee issued directives to focus on developing projects that include wind, solar, biomass and gas power.



Ca Mau now has 16 approved wind power projects with a total capacity of 1,000 MW. Two other projects have a combined capacity of 200 MW and are pending approval.



Three projects with a combined capacity of 100 MW have been put into commercial operation while six others with a total capacity of 430 MW are to come on line in the near future.



The provincial authorities suggested the Ministry of Industry and Trade add 24 wind power projects with a total capacity of 12,018 MW, nine solar power projects with a combined capacity of 2,846 MW, and four gas powered projects of 10,700 MW into the National Power Development Plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2045.

Last year, Ca Mau generated about 4,200 million kWh of electricity, including over 3,900 million kWh of gas power, nearly 100 million kWh of solar power and around 165 million kWh of wind power./.