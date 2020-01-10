Ca Mau strives for 1.2 billion USD in export turnover in 2020
The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau has set a target to earn 1.2 billion USD from exports in 2020.
Harvesting shrimp in Ca Mau (Source: VNA)
To that end, the locality will focus on enhancing trade promotion to expand export markets, especially for its two key products of frozen shrimp and fertilizer.
The provincial People’s Committee will take drastic measures to improve the investment and business environment, and push ahead with a project on enhancing the efficiency and sustainable development of the shrimp industry to 2025.
Incentives will be made to encourage the application of advanced techniques in farming and aquaculture, and clean technologies in processing in order to improve the output and quality of products.
In recent years, the province has established several shrimp farming areas that meet high quality standards including organic, VietGAP and Aquaculture Stewardship Council.
It has created link-ups between stakeholders in shrimp production including farmers and processing companies, to improve farmers’ incomes and the quality of shrimp products.
In July 2019, the locality established the Vietnam Sustainable Shrimp Alliance, with its members including shrimp processing companies, cooperatives representing shrimp farming households and foreign buyers.
The alliance is expected to help create a standard closed shrimp production chain.
In 2019, Ca Mau earned 1.168 billion USD, up 3.6 percent year-on-year, but equivalent to only 97 percent of the year’s plan. Of the number, the aquatic export was valued at 1.048 billion USD.
Meanwhile, the export of fertilizer brought in more than 51 million USD.
The US, Japan, Canada and the European Union are the main markets of Ca Mau’s aquatic products./.