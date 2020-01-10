Business 2020 State budget revenue set to be 3 pct higher than estimate The Ministry of Finance aims for State budget revenue in 2020 to be 3 percent higher than the estimate set by the National Assembly, said Minister Dinh Tien Dung on January 10.

Business Winners to take it all in e-wallet race An economic expert has said e-wallet firms are breaking out promotions to try and win large chunks of the high potential market in Vietnam.

Business Fewer investors open new trading accounts in 2019 The number of investors opening new accounts in 2019 fell from the previous year, according to the Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD).

Business High-level symposium talks intra-ASEAN trade Delegates at a high-level symposium in Hanoi on January 10 shared their views on the significance of enhancing intra-ASEAN trade and investment for a cohesive and responsive grouping.