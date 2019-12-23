Business Prime Minister pledges to continue accompanying businesses Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has required Deputy Prime Ministers and Ministers to continue accompanying businesses and remove difficulties to help them achieve breakthrough development in 2020 and the following years.

Business ADB affirms economic growth potential of Vietnam The Asian Development Bank has revised up its forecast of Vietnam’s GDP growth for 2019 and 20202 from 6.8 percent to 6.9 percent and 6.7 percent to 6.8 percent, respectively, in contrary with projections for Asia.