Ca Mau suggests adding two power-gas projects into master plan
At Ca Mau Gas - Power Plant (Photo: VNA)
Ca Mau (VNA) – Authorities of the southernmost province of Ca Mau have suggested adding two power-gas projects into the national master plan on power development for the 2021 – 2030 period with orientations to 2050.
The projects include a floating warehouse on the western coast and a 500KV transmission line.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tien Hai said the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has invested and put into operation the Ca Mau gas-power-fertiliser complex in a safe and stable manner.
The Ca Mau electricity plants No.1 and 2 have made important contributions to local socio-economic development, providing 84 billion kWh of electricity, earning more than 117 trillion VND (5 billion USD), and adding over 2.9 trillion VND to the local State budget.
The PetroVietnam Power Corporation also proposed building Ca Mau Power Plant No.3 with a total capacity of 1,500 MW.
Several investors expressed their interest in the power-gas projects at Tan Thuan Industrial Park, Dam Doi district with a total capacity of nearly 3,000 MW./.
