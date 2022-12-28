Workers of Quoc Viet Seafood Processing and Trading Company Limited in the southernmost province of Ca Mau process shrimp for export. (Photo: VNA)

Ca Mau (VNA) – The southernmost province of Ca Mau has targeted to achieve an export revenue of 1.3 billion USD next year.

According to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, it will implement measures to boost exports, particularly its key like processed shrimp and fertilisers.

The province will further take advantage of free trade agreements that Vietnam has signed, and access new markets that have good purchasing power and are not hit hard by hiked inflation and economic downturn.

In 2022, the province’s socio-economic recovery programmes and policies worked effectively. Its export turnover is estimated at 1.3 billion USD, 13% higher than planned and 16.5% higher than that of 2021.

Of that, shrimp processing output is estimated at 200,000 tonnes, 27.4% higher than planned and up 11.1% compared to 2021.

Fertiliser output is estimated at 1 million tonnes, meeting the target.

According to the department, this year, demand for imports increased sharply in foreign markets as countries gradually controlled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, input material supplies were quite stable, meeting the production needs of enterprises in the province.

As the result, the province this year saw increased growth of exports to its main markets of the EU, Australia, Canada, the Republic of Korea, and Japan./.