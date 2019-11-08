Ca Mau to host culture-tourism week in December
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Ca Mau (VNA) – The southernmost province of Ca Mau will host a Ca Mau Culture-Tourism Week from December 10-15 with the participation of many localities nationwide and foreign partners.
At a press conference to announce the event on November 8, Director of Ca Mau province’s Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Van Do said main activities during the week will be a trade-tourism fair and a cuisine festival, along with art and cultural performances.
According to Do, businesses from Ca Mau and other provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta will be joined by their peers from Laos, Cambodia, Thailand and the Republic of Korea at the fair and cuisine festival.
Meanwhile, local artists will perform alongside those from Bac Giang, Ninh Binh, Hanoi and the Central Highlands in various locations in Ca Mau city during December 11-15.
In addition, talks and business matching events will be held for tourism companies, in order to promote connectivity between Ca Mau and other Mekong Delta localities as well as the major hubs of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and tourism organisations of neighbouring countries.
On the occasion, Ca Mau will inaugurate several important projects, including the Mother Statue, the Lac Long Quan Temple, and the Ca Mau Cape flag pole which is a present from Hanoi.
For 2019, Ca Mau aims to attract more than 1.6 million tourists and rake in over 2.42 trillion VND (104.5 million USD) in tourism revenue.
Over the last nine months, nearly 1.2 million travellers chose the province as their destination, up 15.41 percent, helping it gain some 1.86 trillion VND in revenue, up almost 11 percent year on year./.