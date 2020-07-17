Business Fitch Solutions: Vietnam to gain from shifts in apparel manufacturing Vietnam, Cambodia, and Myanmar are among a few Asian nations set to gain the most from shifts in apparel manufacturing, according to a recent report from Fitch Solutions. ​

Business Workshop seeks improved effectiveness of support policies for virus-hit businesses A workshop was held in the central city of Da Nang on July 17 to discuss ways to improve the effectiveness of support policies for businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vietravel Airlines eligible to obtain business licence: CAAV The application made by Vietravel Airlines satisfies all conditions for licensing as an aviation transport business, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).