At the Noi Bai international airport (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has issued a document on the licensing of private flights conducted by aircraft not registering for Vietnamese nationality within Vietnam’s territories.

Accordingly, the owner or the operator of such aircraft must complete procedures to obtain the registration certificate of non-commercial general aviation activities before July 15, 2021.

Pending the certificate, the CAAV will issue a permit for such flight on a case-by-case basis on the condition that relevant licences and certificates of the aircraft and the crew must be submitted to and recognized by the CAAV.

The CAAV made the announcement in the context that a number of foreigners want to conduct flights within Vietnam’s territories using their own aircraft that are being stuck at Vietnamese airports due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.