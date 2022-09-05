CAAV announces RoK’s removal of COVID-19 test requirements
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked airports and airlines to announce the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s latest waiver of a requirement to present a negative pre-departure COVID-19 test result for entry into the East Asian nation.
At the Incheon Airport in the RoK. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The new regulation for inbound travelers went into effect on September 3.
However, all travellers are still subject to an on-arrival PCR test within one day of arrival and required to upload the results on the Q-code website or notify local medical centres.
Earlier, all passengers entering the RoK had to present certificates showing they were negative for COVID-19 (in English or Korean) valid within 48 hours for PCR testing and within 24 hours for rapid testing from the date of departure./.