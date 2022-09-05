Society President beats drum to launch 2022-2023 academic year at high school in Hanoi President Nguyen Xuan Phuc beat the drum to kick off the new 2022-2023 academic year at the High School for Gifted Students under the Vietnam National University (VNU)’s Hanoi University of Science (HUS) on September 5.

Society Cao Lanh becomes fifth Vietnamese city joining Global Network of Learning Cities Cao Lanh, the capital city of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, has been added to the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC), raising the number of such cities in Vietnam to five.

Society Road accidents kill 48 during National Day holiday Road accidents nationwide claimed 48 lives and left 51 injured during the National Day holiday from September 1-4, according to the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security.

Society UNESCO Director General hails Vietnam as effective cooperation model Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Audrey Azoulay has hailed Vietnam as a model of effective cooperation with UNESCO.