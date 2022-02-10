Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has decided to increase the landing and takeoff frequency at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City based on the transport needs of airlines from now to February 20, 2022.



Accordingly, from February 10 – 20, the hourly frequency of landing and takeoff is 48 flights during the time from 06:00 am to 11:55 pm (local time), and 36 flights for the duration from 00:00 am to 05:55 am (local time).



From February 21 to April 30, the frequency will stand at 30 flights per hour.



Previously, during the peak period of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, the frequency at the airport increased from 40 to 46 flights per hour. The CAAV has required airlines to ensure the effective use of granted taking off and landing slots.



Meanwhile, the Southern Airports Authority and Tan Son Nhat International Airport are demanded to coordinate with the municipal Department of Transport to increase public transport in order to meet the travel needs of passengers, aiming to reduce congestion at the airport.



According to the CAAV, the travel demand from the localities nationwide to HCM City still remains high after the Tet festival.



To meet this increasing travel demand, from February 7 to 10, 2022, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines scheduled flights and asked for slots and flight permits from the CAAV for 197 flights from localities with high demand to HCM City, including Hanoi, Da Nang, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Hue, Quang Ngai, Quy Nhon, Dong Hoi, Hai Phong, Buon Me Thuot, Pleiku, and Tuy Hoa.



Vietnam Airlines has also proposed increasing 897 flights to serve passengers who need to return to HCM City from February 11 – 20./.