CAAV proposes resumption of international flights
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has submitted a plan on the reopening of international flights in three stages to the Ministry of Transport (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has submitted a plan on the reopening of international flights in three stages to the Ministry of Transport.
Only combo flights for Vietnamese citizens will resume in the first phase. Vietnam's carriers will work with partners, diplomatic missions, and localities arranging quarantine areas. A combo ticket includes a flight ticket, COVID-19 testing, quarantine, living cost, and vehicle to pick passengers up from the airport to hotels for quaratine.
The second phase is set to be begin from July, with regular flights bringing passengers to Vietnam restarted. After entering the country, entrants, including Vietnamese citizens and foreigners, have to stay in quarantine.
Flights will initially be on routes between Vietnam and Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Taiwan (China). The number of weekly flights arriving in Vietnam will total 24, with up to 7,000 passengers going into quarantine.
The third phase may start in September, depending on the COVID-19 vaccination process in Vietnam and an assessment on herd immunity after that. Passengers on the flights need not go to quarantine upon arrival as “vaccine passports” will be in place.
The CAAV said that the plan will be applicable to countries and territories that accept the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines Vietnam has authorised for use.
Passengers must declare their residence and self-quarantine for up to 14 days, in keeping with guidelines from the Ministry of Health./.