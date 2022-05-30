Society Football tournament promotes cohesion among OVs in UK The third football tournament of the Vietnamese people association in the UK kicked off in Birmingham city on May 29.

Society HCM City launches renewable energy use competition rented houses An annual award aimed at encouraging rental house owners to use rooftop solar power has been launched by Ho Chi Minh City.

Society Infographic Urbanisation indispensable in national development Urbanisation is indispensable and an important driving force for Vietnam’s rapid, sustainable socio-economic development in the time ahead, Vo Van Thuong, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, said at a recent conference in Hanoi.

Society PM attends Fruit and OCOP Product Festival in Son La Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the opening ceremony of the 2022 Fruit and OCOP (One Commune One Product) Product Festival in the northern mountainous province of Son La on May 28 evening.