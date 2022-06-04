Speaking at the meeting, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh pointed out limitations and challenges facing the Government, ministries and local administrations in the coming time and potential solutions for them.

He urged ministries, sectors and local administrations to keep a close watch on the COVID-19 situation, global strategic competition, prices of fuel and inputs, inflation risks and the development of the global and regional economies to come up with effective responses.

He also asked for the stablisation of macro-economy; effective control of inflation; transparency of the security, bond and real estate markets; acceleration of green growth, energy transition, and digital transformation; and restructuring of the monetary market, among others./.

VNA