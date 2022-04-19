Cabinet meeting looks into obstacles to planning work
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 19 asked relevant ministries and agencies to complete reports, proposing the National Assembly to issue a resolution aimed at removing obstacles to the planning work.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 19 asked relevant ministries and agencies to complete reports, proposing the National Assembly to issue a resolution aimed at removing obstacles to the planning work.
Addressing a Cabinet meeting on the planning work after the Planning Law came into force on January 1, 2019, Chinh emphasised that the planning work plays a significant role in socio-economic development.
To enforce the Planning Law, the Government has issued many resolutions, decrees and directives, and organised meetings to review and speed up the work, he added.
The PM also ordered decentralisation of power in this regard, saying the tasks of approving, assessing and planning should be assigned to specific agencies and organisations.
He suggested that major planning schemes like those at the national and regional levels and in important sectors should be prioritised, with their progress, quality and feasibility ensured.
During the meeting, Cabinet members looked into the possibility of fulfilling tasks set for this year, the national master plan, relations between planning schemes, and administrative reform in the planning work, among others.
The 14th National Assembly adopted the Planning Law in 2017, stipulating the building, approval, announcement and adjustment of planning schemes./.
Addressing a Cabinet meeting on the planning work after the Planning Law came into force on January 1, 2019, Chinh emphasised that the planning work plays a significant role in socio-economic development.
To enforce the Planning Law, the Government has issued many resolutions, decrees and directives, and organised meetings to review and speed up the work, he added.
The PM also ordered decentralisation of power in this regard, saying the tasks of approving, assessing and planning should be assigned to specific agencies and organisations.
He suggested that major planning schemes like those at the national and regional levels and in important sectors should be prioritised, with their progress, quality and feasibility ensured.
During the meeting, Cabinet members looked into the possibility of fulfilling tasks set for this year, the national master plan, relations between planning schemes, and administrative reform in the planning work, among others.
The 14th National Assembly adopted the Planning Law in 2017, stipulating the building, approval, announcement and adjustment of planning schemes./.