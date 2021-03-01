Politics Vietnam’s new representative to ASEAN presents credentials Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang presented his letter of credential to ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi at a virtual ceremony on February 26, officially becoming Vietnam’s representative to the ASEAN.

Politics Politburo holds meeting with former Party officials The Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat hosted a gathering in Hanoi on February 27 with former members of the 12th Politburo, the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Party Central Committee.

Politics Thousands of young Hanoians join army More than 4,000 young men in Hanoi and many others in 20 different localities nationwide started performing their service in military and public security forces on February 27.