Hanoi (VNA) – Cabinet members will continue to fulfil their tasks with high responsibility following the 13th National Party Congress, said Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung at a Government press briefing for January on February 2.



Regarding the personnel issue of the Government after the Congress, Dung said that the completion of organisation of the Government agencies will be conducted. Party and State leaders will discuss the work in line with the procedures, he added.



Responding to reporters’ questions on the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project, Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Ngoc Dong said that from December 12, 2020, the whole system has been put on trial operation for safety assessment. The ministry has received the draft report from consultant agencies, he said.



The Deputy Minister said that it is necessary to continue providing training for the system's operators in rescue activities in case of incidents. However, checkup on components of the project will be made at the same time. The ministry is working with the Hanoi Metro Company to speed up the work, while processing procedures for final acceptance and handing over in late March.



Mentioning measures to sell farm produce of farmers in COVID-19-hit areas, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai affirmed that the supply of essential goods will be ensured for people in the areas and neighbouring localities.



The ministry will coordinate with other relevant ministries and agencies to ensure the smooth flow of goods from the pandemic-hit areas out for sales in line with regulations of the Ministry of Health.



Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Ngoc Dong said that the ministry has given directions to localities on safe goods transportation amid the pandemic./.