Business Workshop suggests energy efficiency solutions for HCM City Some energy efficiency solutions were shared at a workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on July 21, expected to help the southern economic hub achieve green growth and sustainable development in the near future.

Business Techcombank secures major syndicated loan HSBC Vietnam and other financial institutions have agreed to provide a syndicated loan worth 700 million USD, with a greenshoe option of 300 million USD, for the Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank).

Business Hanoi event encourages cashless payments The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade held a cashless payment event on July 21 with a view to helping fuel e-commerce, technology application and digital transformation.