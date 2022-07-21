Café show 2022 underway in HCM City
(Source: the organiser of the show)HCM City (VNA) – The international exhibition Café show 2022 opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, attracting over 200 domestic and foreign participants.
Lasting until July 23, the annual event, part of a series of Café Show exhibitions in Seoul, Shanghai, Paris and Vietnam, is an opportunity for leading managers and experts to meet and share orientations, strategies, solutions and practical management tools in the manufacturing, processing, and distributing industry of coffee, tea, food and beverage for restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses.
On display are machines, equipment, coffee products, ingredients, and baking goods, among others.
At the event (Photo: VNA)Joining the fair are famous brand names such as Victoria Arduino, Nuova Simonelli, Trung Nguyen, Simexco, Dalamilk, and Tan Nhat Huong.
The event is organised by Exporum Vietnam Company and sponsored by Vietnam Coffee - Cocoa Association, Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Association, Trade Promotion Agencies in Vietnam and other agencies./.