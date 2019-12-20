Cai Mep International Terminal uses blockchain technology
Vessel Margrethe Maersk enters Cai Mep International Terminal (Photo courtesy of the terminal)
Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) - As the world modernises at a mindboggling pace, more and more companies are switching to blockchain technology.
Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT) said they are the first in their line of business to adopt blockchain to better serve their clients.
Earlier this month, CMIT announced it had joined the TradeLens digital platform, an open and neutral blockchain-based platform that is digitising the global supply chain and transforming trade.
A joint venture between Vinalines, Saigon Port and APM Terminals, CMIT is one of the largest terminals in Cai Mep-Thi Vai deep-water gateway port complex, which currently accommodates mainline vessels with a capacity up to 194,000DWT/21,500 TEU connecting Vietnam with Europe, North America and Asia.
The move is part of CMIT’s commitment to innovate and apply e-solutions and high tech to ensure the business runs smoothly, said Jan Bandstra, General Director, adding that joining Tradelens enables immediate updates on cargo data, directly supporting our customers’ supply chain planning efficiency.
Nguyen Xuan Ky, Deputy General Director said working in this high-tech way will ultimately increase efficiently.
According to Ky, the platform brings together all parties in the supply chain – including cargo owners, freight forwarders, inland transportation providers including rail and trucking, ports and terminals, ocean carriers, customs and other government authorities into a single, secure data-sharing and collaboration platform.
Developed in collaboration between Maersk and IBM, TradeLens is currently supported by more than 100 diverse organisations across the industry./.