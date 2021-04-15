Cai Mep – Thi Vai port receives vessel destined for West Coast of US
Deep-sea port SP-SSA International Terminal (SSIT) in the Cai Mep-Thi Vai port cluster in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau berthed MP The Belichick - a container vessel operated by Swiss logistics firm Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) on April 13.
At the Cai Mep-Thi Vai port cluster in Ba Ria - Vung Tau (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Deep-sea port SP-SSA International Terminal (SSIT) in the Cai Mep-Thi Vai port cluster in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau berthed MP The Belichick - a container vessel operated by Swiss logistics firm Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) on April 13.
The ship is destined for the US’s West Coast under a newly launched container service called Sentosa.
It embarked from Singapore and travels through Thailand’s Laem Chabang City and Ba Ria-Vung Tau to Long Beach City in the US’s Pacific Southwest, and will return to Singapore through China’s Shanghai, Ningbo and Xiamen cities.
The route aims to connect Southeast Asia with markets in southwestern Pacific, thus further promoting trade activities between the two regions.
Despite severe impacts posed by the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, Vietnam’s exports still recorded positive results, even breakthroughs.
As the demand for export to the US has risen sharply, MSC has put the above-mentioned service into operation to satisfy the demand.
According to the General Statistics Office, the US remained the largest importer of Vietnamese goods in the first quarter of 2021, with turnover of 21.2 billion USD, up 32.8 percent year-on-year./.