Business Nearly 5 billion USD of exports to EU benefit from EVFTA Almost 5 billion USD worth of Vietnamese goods exported to the EU has benefited from preferential tariffs under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Transportation companies increase services for upcoming holiday Transportation companies plan to increase their services to meet the greater demand during the April 30 and May Day holiday.

Business Reference exchange rate down 17 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,200 VND per USD on April 15, down 17 VND from the previous day.