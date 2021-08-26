The market, the biggest of its kind in the Mekong Delta where trading on waterways has been a way of life for generations, was the only Southeast Asian representative to break into the list.

"Visiting the floating market in Cai Rang is a must-do activity when in Mekong Delta. A huge spread of produce is on sale from a fleet of brightly coloured boats. Most traders advertise their wares from the top of a long pole attached to their vessel," Rough Guides stated.



Traders gather at Cai Rang market, about five kilometers from downtown Can Tho, to buy fresh vegetables and fruit to resell elsewhere.

Other famous food markets in Asia in the list include Tsukiji fish market in Japan, Kashgar market in China, Kreta Ayer wet market in Singapore, and Kowloon City wet market in Hong Kong./.

VNA