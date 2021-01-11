Cai Rang floating market – fantastic tourism hotspot in Mekong Delta
-
UK tourism magazine Rough Guide has ranked it among the top ten most impressive markets worldwide and the top five most interesting markets in Asia. (Photo: VNA)
-
The market opens every day from dawn to about 8 to 9 am. Small boats serving as floating convenient stores and restaurants for locals and visitors create a lovely feature of the market. (Photo: VNA)
-
Cai Rang Floating Market is located on Cai Rang River, about 6km from the heart of Can Tho city. To reach the market by waterway, it takes about 30 minutes from Ninh Kieu wharf in the district of the same name. (Photo: VNA)
-
Small boats with lots of goods are readily available for tourists to choose from (Photo: VNA)
-
As soon as first rays of the sun hit, boats with signature agriculture products of the Mekong Delta area gather at the Cai Rang floating market (Photo: VNA)