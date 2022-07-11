Resuming after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the festival took place over three days starting from July 9.

It is part of activities held to celebrate Vietnam Tourism Day on July 9 and the 6th anniversary of “Cai Rang Floating Market Culture”, which has been included on the list of national intangible cultural heritages by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The festival was held on a fairly large scale, with activities including a cultural programme, Dragon Boat races, and introductions of agricultural products, among others.

Visitors saw a flotilla of boats, ships, and rafts decorated with flowers, enjoyed free fruit and folk cakes, and joined hands to collect rubbish in the river./.

VNA