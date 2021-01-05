Calendar distribution ceremony enacted in Thua Thien-Hue
The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre on January 1 hosted an opening ceremony for Ngo Mon space and re-enactment of Ban Soc ceremony (ceremony to distribute calendars for royal mandarins during the Nguyen Dynasty).
Hue Monuments Conservation Centre hosts an opening ceremony for Ngo Mon space where the Ban Soc ceremony (ceremony to distribute calendars for royal mandarins during Nguyen Dynasty) is enacted. (Photo: VNA)
Re-enactment of Ban Soc ceremony (calendar distributing ceremony that dates back to Nguyen Dynasty). (Photo: VNA)
