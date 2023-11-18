On display are 60 artworks of 16 calligraphers arranged in combination with the application of light technology, providing the public with a modern perspective on the art of calligraphy.

Calligraphy originated from the art of writing. It has long been considered part of Vietnamese culture and has considerable effect on Vietnam’s socio-economy.

The calligraphic works are combined with light, which brings new colours and beauty to the art.

The exhibition serves as a source of inspiration and motivation for calligraphers, especially young people, to create more innovative works in the future, contributing to promoting calligraphy activities in particular and cultural activities in general at the Temple of Literature.

The exhibition will last until November 30./.

VNA