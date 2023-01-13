Culture - Sports Ho Chi Minh City Food & Beverage Association established Ho Chi Minh City Food & Beverage Association (FBA) has been set up with the aim of exploring and developing Vietnamese cuisine and showcasing it throughout Vietnam and the world.

Videos Celebrating Tet traditions in Hanoi’s Old Quarter Hanoi’s Old Quarter is all hustle and bustle at the moment, with various activities featuring traditional customs and rituals for the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese judo team top regional championship Vietnam won 13 gold medals to top the Southeast Asian Judo Championship, which wrapped up on January 9 in Malaysia.

Culture - Sports Fireworks to light up HCM City skies on New Year’s Eve Residents in Ho Chi Minh City can welcome the Year of the Cat with firework displays at six locations on the Eve of the Lunar New Year, Vietnam’s largest national holiday.