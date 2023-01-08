Cambodia: Activities in full swing to mark 44th anniversary of January 7 Victory Day
Myriad activities have taken place in Cambodia over the past days to commemorate the 44th anniversary of the Victory over Genocide Day (January 7, 1979-2023).
At a grand meeting attracting over 2,000 people on January 7, Prime Minister Hun Sen, who is also President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), said that this year's celebration of the victory takes place in the context of Cambodia achieving many new and great achievements in all fields after its recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.
The country is confidently moving forward on the path of peace, democracy and development, and is enhancing its reputation in the international arena, he added.
Hun Sen affirmed that the country forever remembers the bravery of soldiers of the Kampuchea United Front for National Salvation and the heroic Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who had fought to topple the genocidal regime and save the Cambodian nation.
Celebration events were also held at many agencies and units across provinces and cities nationwide on the day. In addition, many groups of Cambodians organised commemorative activities in their own ways via gatherings, meetings, and parties.
On the social network Facebook, in the past few days, many Cambodian users have updated their new avatars highlighting the victory celebration message./.