World Thailand reports first case of XAY.2 variant Thailand has seen its first confirmed case of the XAY.2 variant of COVID-19 but people close to the patient were not infected, the Thai Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Sciences said on January 6.

World Thailand revives COVID-19 vaccination requirement for all visitors The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has officially informed relevant parties about the change in immigration rules for all foreign over-18 visitors to Thailand, Minister of Transport Saksayam Chidchob said on January 7.

World Indonesia records strong eruption of Marapi volcano Mount Marapi, a volcano in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, erupted for about 45 seconds on January 7, throwing ash up to 300 meters above its peak.

World Cambodia marks 44 years of Victory over Genocide Day Cambodia held a grand meeting on January 7 to mark the 44th anniversary of the Victory over Genocide Day (January 7, 1979-2023).