Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has allowed AEON 1 mall in Phnom Penh to reopen on December 2, three days after it was temporarily closed to prevent the COVID-19 community outbreak.

PM Hun Sen’s decision was made after the Ministry of Health has tested a total of 3,201 people working or shopping in the mall and all samples showed negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

The mall was closed on November 29 after a Cambodian woman, the wife of the director-general of the Interior Ministry’s general department of prisons, was diagnosed with the virus. She ate and went shopping in the mall.

The Ministry of Health on December 2 morning confirmed three more COVID-19 cases, all imported, bringing the total number of infections to 329, of them 304 patients have been successfully treated and no death recorded./.



