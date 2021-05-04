ASEAN Malaysia ready for next phase of digital era Malaysia must lay a strong foundation to support the new wave of digitalisation, especially now that the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of the digital economy and opened up opportunities for a variety of new digital businesses, the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) said.

ASEAN ASEAN Plus 3 discusses increasing cooperation amid COVID-19 Finance ministers and central bank governors of ASEAN countries, Japan, China, and the Republic of Korea on May 3 convened an online conference on COVID-19 impact and ways to boost cooperation amid the pandemic.

World Solution to Myanmar issue can be worked out in “ASEAN way”: military spokesman A solution to the Myanmar issue can be worked out in the "Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) way," said Zaw Min Tun, spokesman for Myanmar military and the State Administration Council (SAC), in a recent interview with Xinhua.

World ASEAN, EU focus on Intelligent Transport Systems The 2nd EU-ASEAN Workshop on Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) took place virtually over two days with speakers and participants including transport officials from the two blocs.